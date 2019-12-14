PUBLIC HEARING ON FIRE PROTECTION CONTRACTS FOR JOHNSBURG FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT Notice is hereby given that the Town Board of the Town of Johnsburg, Warren County, New York, will meet and hold a Public Hearing at the Tannery Pond Community Center, North Creek, NY on Tuesday December 17, 2019, at 7:00 pm, for considering contracts proposed by said Town Board for the five volunteer companies for furnishing of fire protection in the Johnsburg Fire Protection District, at which time and place said Town Board will consider such proposed contracts and hear all persons interested in the same.The following companies are included: North River Vol. Fire Co., Garnet Lake Vol. Fire Co., Bakers Mills/Sodom Vol. Fire Co., Johnsburg Vol. Fire Co., Riverside Vol. Fire Co.

Dated December 9, 2019

By Order of the Johnsburg

Town Board

Kathleen C. Lorah

Town Clerk

NE-12/14/2019-1TC-235637|