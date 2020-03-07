NOTICE TO BIDDERS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, pursuant to Section 103 of the General Municipal Law, that sealed bids, will be received by the undersigned for the Rehabilitation of Hudson Street Over Paint bed Brook, Warren County, New York. Sealed bids must be delivered, with the name of the project on the outside, to the Town Hall, not later than 10:00 A.M., March 27, 2020 at which time they will be publicly opened and read.The Information for Bidders, Bid Proposal, Form of Contract, Drawings, General Conditions, Plans and Specifications may be examined at the following: JMT of New York, Inc.19 British American Blvd.Latham, NY 12110(518) 782-0882 Plans and specifications may be obtained from the office of JMT of New York, Inc., 19 British American Blvd., Latham, New York 12110 between the hours of 8:00 A.M. and 5:00 P.M. at a cost of $50.00 (non-refundable). Checks shall be made payable to the Town of Johnsburg for each set of contract documents so obtained. If contract documents are ordered by mail, the cost will be $60.00 (non-refundable) to cover shipping and handling. Mail orders must include a cover letter and check specifically indicating which bidding documents are being requested. Mail orders will be received at the offices of JMT. Electronic copies of the plans and specifications may be sent via email to prospective bidders at no cost.Addenda, if any, will be issued only to those persons whose names and addresses are on record with JMT as having obtained the contract documents.Further, all bidders are subject to the provisions of Section 103 of the General Municipal Law of the State of New York. Additionally, all bid proposals shall contain a signed, non-collusive certificate as specified in the bid document. The successful bidder must present proof of all required insurance coverage's, as required by the contract documents, after awarded the project. Each bid must be accompanied with a certified check or a bid bond in the amount of ten percent (10%) of the gross amount of the bid, made payable to the Town of Johnsburg. The right is reserved by the Town of Johnsburg to waive any informality in order to reject any or all bids and to accept the bids which they deem most favorable to the interest of the Town of Johnsburg.

Ms. Andrea Hogan, Supervisor Town Hall

Town of Johnsburg

219 Main Street North Creek, NY 12853

Dated: February 26, 2020

NE-03/07/2020-1TC-241542|