TOWN OF KEENE NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING UPON PRELIMINARY BUDGET NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Preliminary Budget of the Town of Keene, for the Fiscal Year beginning January 1, 2019, has been completed and filed in the Office of the Town Clerk at the Keene Town Hall, where it is available for inspection, Monday through Friday, during regular business hours. FURTHER, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Town Board of the Town of Keene will meet and review said Preliminary Budget and hold a Public Hearing thereon at the Keene Town Hall at 6:00 PM, on Thursday, the 8th day of November, 2018, and at such hearing, any person may be heard in favor of or against the whole budget or any item or items therein.Pursuant to Section 113 of the Town Law, the proposed salaries of the following officials are hereby specified as follows:Supervisor - $30,900.00 Supt. of Highways - $53,560.00 Town Board each (4) -$5,006.25 Town Justice each (2) - $11,122.00 Town Clerk (inc. Tax Collection) - $25,778.00 FURTHER, Final Revision and Adoption of said Budget will be held on Tuesday, the 20th day of November, 2018, at 6:00 PM, also at the Keene Town Hall.Dated: October 11, 2018Ellen S. Estes, Town ClerkTown of KeeneVN-10/20/2018-1TC-199313|