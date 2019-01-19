LEGAL NOTICE The Town of Keene is seeking to fill the position of Town Historian. This person will be responsible for promoting the study of Town history, protecting and preserving Town historic records at the Town Library, and will be in charge of encouraging public access and use of these records. The Historian will also conduct research and make presentations. For a full job description, please stop by the Town Hall or call to have a copy sent to you. Any interested individuals should submit a letter of interest to Joe Pete Wilson, Town Supervisor at P.O. Box 89, Keene, New York 12942, no later than Friday, February 15th.Ellen S. Estes, Town ClerkTown of KeeneVN-01/19/2019-1TC-207084|