PUBLIC NOTICE (Pursuant to section 501 of the Real Property Tax Law Pursuant to section 501 of the Real Property Tax Law, the Assessor for the Town of Keene has inventory and valuation data available for review of the assessments in the township. This data is the information which will be used to establish the assessment of each parcel which will appear on the tentative assessment roll filed May 1st. 2019 An appointment may be made to review this information by phoning 518-576-9163.

Donna J. Bramer

Sole Assessor

