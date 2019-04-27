NOTICE OF COMPLETION OF THE TENTATIVE ASSESSMENT ROLL

Notice is hereby given that the Assessor for the Town of Keene, County of Essex, has completed the Tentative Assessment Roll for the current year and that a copy has been left at the Town Hall, where it may be seen and examined by any interested person, Monday - Friday from 9:00-2:00, until the 1st Thursday in June.The Assessor will be in attendance with the Tentative Assessment Roll as follows:

May 9th 10:00 -3:00

May 16th 10:00- 3:00 & 6:00-8:00

May 23rd 10:00 -3:00

June 1st 12:30-3:30

The Board of Assessment Review will meet on Thursday June 6th between the hours of 2:00 - 4:00 and 6:00-8:00 by appointment, at the town hall in said town, to hear and examine all complaints in relation to assessments, on a written application of any person believing him/herself to aggrieved. A publication on how to file for a review of your assessment is available from NYS or www.orps.state.ny.us. Please be prepared with 4 copies of your application and supporting documentation for each Board of Assessment Review Member.

Town of Keene

Sole Assessor

Publish: May 1, 2019

VN-04/27/2019-1TC-215588|