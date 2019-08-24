NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Town Board of the Town of Keene has set Tuesday, September 10th and Tuesday, September 17th, at 6:00 PM, at the Keene Town Hall, as the time and place to meet for the purpose of conducting budget workshops for the 2020 Fiscal Budget. A special meeting will be held Thursday, October 3rd at 6:00 PM, also at the Keene Town Hall, for the purpose of the Town Clerks filing of the 2020 Tentative Budget to the Town Board.Ellen S. Estes, Town ClerkAugust 15, 2019VN-08/24/2019-1TC-226335|