NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the Town Board of the Town of Keene will be holding their December Bi-Monthly Town Board Meeting, in conjunction with their End of the Year Town Board Meeting on Monday, December 30th, 2019, at 5:30 PM, at the Keene Town Hall.NOTICE IS ALSO GIVEN, that the Town Board has scheduled their 2020 Organizational Town Board Meeting for Thursday, January 2nd, 2020, at 5:30 PM and their Annual Audit of Employees and Officers to be held Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at 5:30 PM, both at the Keene Town Hall.

Ellen S. Estes, Town Clerk

Dated: November 26, 2019

VN-12/7/2019-1TC-234813|