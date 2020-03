NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Town Board of the Town of Keene has rescheduled their Bi-Monthly Town Board Meeting for April, normally held the last Tuesday of the month, to Thursday, April 30th, at 5:30 PM. The reason for this rescheduling is due to a conflict with the Presidential Primary.

Ellen S. Estes

Town Clerk

Dated: March 5, 2020

