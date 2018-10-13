TOWN OF LEWIS FIRE DISTRICT 2018 Budget Hearing will be held on October 16, 2018 at 7pm at the Lewis Firehouse, 17 Firehouse Lane, Lewis NY 12950. Kathleen Robertson - Secretary for the Town of Lewis Fire District.VN-10/13/2018-1TC-198270|
