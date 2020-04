PUBLIC NOTICE (Pursuant to section 501 of the Real Property Law)Pursuant to section 501 of the Real Property Tax Law, the Assessor for the Town of Lewis has inventory and valuation data available for review of the assessments in the township. An appointment may be made to review this information by phoning 518-873-6777 or emailing at: soleassessor3@gmail.com

Dated April 1st 2020

Donna J. BramerSole Assessor

