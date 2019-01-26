PUBLIC NOTICE TOWN OF LEWIS COUNTY OF ESSEX STATE OF NEW YORK Notice is hereby given that the Town Board of the Town of Lewis, Essex County, New York at a Regular Board Meeting thereof held on January 8, 2019, duly adopted, subject to permissive referendum, a Resolution as set forth below: Resolution No. 19-1-34 January 8, 2019 Regular MeetingRESOLUTION CONVEYING PROPERTY DESIGNATED AS TOWN OF LEWIS TAX MAP NO. 55.4-2-6.000 CONTAINING 19.2 ACRES TO CARL AIKEN AND INGE AIKENThe following resolution was offered by Councilperson Blades, who moved its adoption.BE IT RESOLVED, that the Town Board of the Town of Lewis hereby authorize the sale of property designated as Town of Lewis Tax Map No. 55.4-2-6.000 containing 19.2 acres located on Roscoe Road as described in a deed recorded at Book 391 Page 263 for the principal amount of $5,200.00 to Carl Aiken and Inge Aiken.BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, that the Supervisor is hereby authorized to execute any and all contracts, deeds of conveyance and other necessary documents required relative to this conveyance.This resolution is subject to permissive referendum as mandated by Town Law Section 64. This resolution was duly seconded by Councilperson Denton, and adopted upon a roll-call vote as follows:David Blades YesLanita Canavan Yes Stephen Denton Yes James Monty Yes Jeff Scott Yes VN-01/26/2019-1TC-207353|