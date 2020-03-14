NOTICE OF ROAD CLOSINGS Notice is hereby given that starting March 16, 2020 and pursuant to subdivision II of Section 1660 of Vehicle and Traffic Law the undersigned Town Highway Superintendent, Town of Minerva, Essex County, hereby directs and orders that all Town Roads be temporarily closed upon posting to all vehicles having a gross weight of over four (4) tons. Further notice is hereby given that any person or persons violating this order shall be subject to punishment as provided in Section 1800 of the Vehicle and Traffic Law.

By order of:

Jonathan Fish

Town of Minerva, Highway Superintendent

NE-03/14/2020-1TC-242313|