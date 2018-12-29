WATER & SEWER RENTS TOWN OF MORIAH Water & Sewer Clerk Julie L. Ida, will be collecting Water and Sewer rents beginning January 3, 2019. After the 3rd of the month, following each quarterly billing there will be a 10% penalty. Due to the taxes coming out at the same time as the land taxes, the penalty for the February payment will be forgiven if paid by the due date of the second payment which is May 3, 2019. Rents will be collected through November 3, 2019, after which any unpaid balance will be levied onto the land taxes in January 2020. PLEASE REMIT PAYMNET STUB WHEN PAYING YOUR BILL TO ENSURE CREDIT TO THE PROPER ACCOUNT.Thank you Julie L. Ida Water & Sewer ClerkTT-12/29/2018-1TC-205406|CROWN POINT SELF STORAGE will sell at "PRIVATE SALE" the contents of 1-10x10 storage unit # 56 on Saturday December 29, 2018 at 8 Sharon ParkCrown Point, N.Y.Commerce Park Self Storage will sell at "PRIVATE SALE" the contents of 1- 5x10 storage unit # 17 on Saturday December 29. 2018 at 24 Commerce DrTiconderoga, N.Y.tt-12/29/2018-1tc-205576|