Public Hearing on Proposed Local Law No. 1 of 2019 Town of Moriah

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the Town Board of the Town of Moriah has introduced and proposed for adoption Local Law No.1 of 2019 which provides for regulations regarding establishing a site plan review process for certain commercial development proposals in the hamlet of Port Henry.

The proposed local law establishes a review procedure and commercial development standards and guidelines designed to promote new commercial development that is consistent with the character, environment, and economy of Port Henry and the Town of Moriah. The review process would be administered b y the Town Board and enforced by the Town Code Enforcement Officer.

PLEASE TAKE FURTHER NOTICE that the Town Board of the Town of Moriah will hold a public hearing on the proposed Local Law No.1 of 2019 on Thursday, March 21, 2019, at 5:30 pm at the Court House located at 42 Park Place, Port Henry, NY, at which time and place all those wishing to comment on the proposed local law will have an opportunity to be heard. Written comments will also be accepted at that time and place. The copy of the proposed Local Law is available for review at the Town Hall or on the Town website, www.porthenrymoriah.com.

By Order of the Town Board Town of Moriah

Rose M. French Town Clerk

