PUBLIC NOTICE

Public Hearing on Proposed Local Law No. 2 of 2019 Town of Moriah

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the Town Board of the Town of Moriah has introduced and proposed for adoption Local Law No.2 of 2019 which provides for regulations regarding prohibiting conversion of street level/first floor commercial space to residential use in the hamlet of Port Henry. The Town of Moriah desires to promote commercial development that will help it be more economically sustainable and to protect and encourage the use of existing commercial buildings to revitalize the Moriah community, increase foot-traffic commerce in the hamlet, and increase opportunities for retail and other commercial uses. This local law will apply to all existing commercial buildings located along Port Henry downtown streets of Main Street (Route 22) and that portion of Broad Street between Main Street and College Street.

PLEASE TAKE FURTHER NOTICE that the Town Board of the Town of Moriah will hold a public hearing on the proposed Local Law No.2 of 2019 on Thursday, March 21, 2019, at 5:30 pm or as soon after as can be heard at the Court House located at 42 Park Place, Port Henry, NY, at which time and place all those wishing to comment on the proposed local law will have an opportunity to be heard. Written comments will also be accepted at that time and place. The copy of the proposed Local Law is available for review at the Town Hall or on the Town website, www.porthenrymoriah.com.

By Order of the Town Board

Town of Moriah

Rose M. FrenchTown Clerk

TT-03/09/2019-1TC-211527|