Public Hearing on Proposed Local Law No. 4 of 2019 Town of Moriah

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the Town Board of the Town of Moriah has introduced and proposed for adoption Local Law No.4 of 2019 which provides for regulations regarding animal control in the Town of Moriah. This Local Law updates and replaces an existing Town Animal Control Law and incorporates additional language established for the former Village of Port Henry to address the running at large and other uncontrolled behavior of licensed and unlicensed animals,, the provisions of licensing and identifying of dogs and other animals and the seizure thereof within the Town, and to restrict the keeping of livestock in the hamlet of Port Henry pursuant to the prior regulations of the former Village of Port Henry.

PLEASE TAKE FURTHER NOTICE that the Town Board of the Town of Moriah will hold a public hearing on the proposed Local Law No.4 of 2019 on Thursday, March 21, 2019, at 5:30 pm or as soon after as can be heard at the Court House located at 42 Park Place, Port Henry, NY, at which time and place all those wishing to comment on the proposed local law will have an opportunity to be heard. Written comments will also be accepted at that time and place. The copy of the proposed Local Law is available for review at the Town Hall or on the Town website, www.porthenrymoriah.com.

By Order of the Town Board

Town of Moriah

Rose M. FrenchTown Clerk

