PUBLIC NOTICE

Public Hearing on Proposed Local Law No. 5 of 2019 Town of Moriah

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the Town Board of the Town of Moriah has introduced and proposed for adoption Local Law No.5 of 2019 which provides for restrictions on peddling, hawking, and solicitation in the Town of Moriah. This local law updates an existing local law formerly applied in the Village of Port Henry, and establishes a license and registration requirement for peddlers, hawkers, solicitors, and food trucks in the Town of Moriah along with establishing fees, general operation standards and enforcement procedures.

PLEASE TAKE FURTHER NOTICE that the Town Board of the Town of Moriah will hold a public hearing on the proposed Local Law No.5 of 2019 on Thursday, March 21, 2019, at 5:30 pm or as soon after as can be heard at the Court House located at 42 Park Place, Port Henry, NY, at which time and place all those wishing to comment on the proposed local law will have an opportunity to be heard. Written comments will also be accepted at that time and place. The copy of the proposed Local Law is available for review at the Town Hall or on the Town website, www.porthenrymoriah.com.

By Order of the Town Board

Town of Moriah

Rose M. FrenchTown Clerk

