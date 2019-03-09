PUBLIC NOTICE

Public Hearing on Proposed Local Law No. 7 of 2019 Town of Moriah

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the Town Board of the Town of Moriah has introduced and proposed for adoption Local Law No.7 of 2019 which provides for regulations to control unsafe structures that pose a threat to life and property in the Town of Moriah by reason of damage by fire, the elements, age, or general deterioration. It is the purpose of this Local Law to provide for the safety, health, protection and general welfare of persons and property in the Town of Moriah by requiring such unsafe buildings be repaired or demolished and removed. This local law establishes procedures and standards related to unsafe structures including inspection, remediation, notices, hearings, and penalties for non-compliance.

PLEASE TAKE FURTHER NOTICE that the Town Board of the Town of Moriah will hold a public hearing on the proposed Local Law No.7 of 2019 on Thursday, March 21, 2019, at 5:30 pm or as soon after as can be heard at Court House located at 42 Park Place, Port Henry, NY, at which time and place all those wishing to comment on the proposed local law will have an opportunity to be heard. Written comments will also be accepted at that time and place. The copy of the proposed Local Law is available for review at the Town Hall or on the Town website, www.porthenrymoriah.com.

By Order of the Town Board

Town of Moriah

Rose M. FrenchTown Clerk

