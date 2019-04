NOTICE CONCERNING THE EXAMINATION OF INVENTORY AND VALUATION DATA Pursuant to section 501 of the Real Property Tax Law, notice is hereby given that assessment inventory and valuation data is available for examination and review. This data is the information which will be used to establish the assessment of each parcel which will appear on the tentative assessment roll filed on May 1, 2019 for the Town of Moriah. An appointment to review this information may be made by phoning the assessors office at (518) 546-3098.

Paul Mazzotte

Brent Ida

Leilani Sprague

Assessors

TT-4/13-4/20/2019-2TC-214285|