TENTATIVE ASSESSMENT ROLL ON FILE Notice is hereby given that the Assessors of the Town of Moriah, County of Essex have completed the Tentative Assessment Roll for the current year and that a copy has been left with the Town Clerk at Moriah Town Hall where it may be seen and examined by any interested person until the fourth Tuesday in May.

The Assessors will be in attendance with the Tentative Assessment Roll as follows:

Tuesday, May 7, 2019 10 AM 2 PM

Thursday, May 9, 2019 4PM 8PM

Saturday, May 11, 2019 10 AM 2 PM

Tuesday, May 14, 2019 10AM 2PM

The Board of Assessment Review will meet on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 between the hours of 4 PM and 8 PM at the Moriah Town Hall, 38 Park Place, Port Henry, NY 12974, to hear and examine all complaints in relation to assessments, on the formal written application of any person believing him/herself to be aggrieved. A publication on contesting your assessment in New York State is available at the Town Clerk Office or at www.tax.ny.gov .

Dated this 1st day of May, 2019

Paul Mazzotte

Brent Ida Leilani Sprague

Assessors

