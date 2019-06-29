SURPLUS BID The Town of Moriah Town Board will be accepting sealed bids for a 2009 Ford Crown Victoria. As-is Condition! The car been seen by contacting Edward Roberts, Building & Grounds Department between the hours of 7:00am to 3:00pm Monday Thru Friday at (518) 546-7646. All bids shall be in writing with the name and address of the bidder and shall be in a sealed envelope with the words 2009 Crown Victoria Bid on the outside of the envelope and include a Non-Collusive Bid Certificate available from the Town Clerks Office. All bids must be received on or before 4:00pm on July 11, 2019 at the Town Clerks Office, 38 Park Place, Port Henry, NY 12974. All bids pursuant to this notice shall be opened and read on July 11, 2019 at 6:00pm at the Town of Moriah Court House, 42 Park Place, Port Henry, NY. The Town Board reserves the right to reject any and all bids at their discretion.

Dated June 17, 2019

Rose M. French

Town Clerk

TT-6/29/2019-1TC-221140|