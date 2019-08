TOWN OF MORIAH SPECIAL MEETINGThe Town of Moriah Town Board will hold a Special Meeting on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at 6:00pm at the Town of Moriah Court House, 42 Park Place, Port Henry, NY to meet with the Waterfront Committee. The Public is welcome to attend.Rose M. FrenchTown of MoriahTown Clerk8/14/19TT-08/24/2019-1TC-226061|