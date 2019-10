TOWN OF MORIAH WATER & SEWER BILLING REMINDER The Town of Moriah Town Clerk's Office will be accepting water and sewer payments until November 3, 2019. Any payments received after that date will not be accepted. They will be returned and levied onto the Town and County taxes that come out in January 2020. Any questions, please call the Town Clerk's Office at (518) 546-3341.Julie IdaWater & Sewer Clerk

TT-10/12/2019-1TC-230240|