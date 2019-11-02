REQUESTS FOR PROPOSALS The Town of Moriah Town Board is seeking Request for Proposals to prepare a Shoreline Stabilization & Remediation Study at the Bulwagga Bay Campground for the community, pursuant to the provisions of New York State Executive Law, Article 42, which identified appropriate land and water uses, projects, and public enhancements. The project is being funded by a 2018 Environmental Protection Fund Local Waterfront Revitalization Program grant from the NYS Dept. of State. The Town of Moriah is an equal opportunity employer. All qualified Minority and Women-Owned Business Enterprise (MWBE), as well as Section 3 businesses are encouraged to apply. Proposals are due by December 3rd by 2:00 PM. A copy of the full RFP can be found on Essex Countys website; www.co.essex.ny.us/bidders/publicbids.aspxThe Town of Moriah Town Board reserves the right to reject any and all proposals not to be considered in the best interest of the Town.

Dated: October 24, 2019

Rose M. French

Town Clerk

TT-11/02/2019-1TC-232080|