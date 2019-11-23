LEGAL NOTICE OF BID Please take notice that the Town Board of the Town of Moriah, Essex County, New York, will receive sealed bids on the proposal for Sodium Hypochlorite Solution for the Town of Moriah, no later than 4:00PM, Thursday, December 12, 2019 for the period of January 1, 2020 through December 31, 2020. Such Sodium Hypochlorite Solution to be delivered at such times and in such quantities as may be prescribed by the Town of Moriah Town Board.Delivery will be at two locations; 15 Kelsi Way Mineville NY 12956 and 26-30 Pump House Lane Port Henry NY 12974. The 26-30 Pump House Lane location will require a box truck for delivery.All bids shall be received in writing on the letterhead of the bidder and shall be contained in a sealed envelope addressed to the Town Clerk, 38 Park Place Suite 2, Port Henry, NY 12974 and marked Chemical Bid. Bidders must include a Non-Collusive Bid Certificate available from the Town Clerk. All bids thus received shall be publicly opened and read at the Regular Town Board Meeting of the Town of Moriah, 42 Park Place, Port Henry, New York 12974 on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at 6:00PM. All prospective bidders may obtain from the Town Clerk of the Town of Moriah at any time prior to the opening of bids, a statement showing the amount of Sodium Hypochlorite Solution used during the past year. The right is reserved to waive any informalities in or to reject any and all bids at the sole discretion of the Town Board.

November 18, 2019

Carl Perry Water/Wastewater Superintendent

TT-11/23/2019-1TC-234120|