NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING The Town of Moriah will hold a public hearing on Friday, December 27th at 9:45 am at the Moriah Town Hall, for the purpose of hearing public comments on the Town of Moriahs Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) project: #758PR155-16, Lamos Lane sewer main replacement. The CDBG program is administered by the State of New York Office of Community Renewal (OCR), and provides resources to eligible local governments for housing, economic development, public facilities, public infrastructure, and planning activities, with the principal purpose of benefitting low/moderate income persons. The hearing will provide further information about the progress of the ongoing CDBG project. Comments related to the effectiveness of administration of the CDBG project will also be received at this time. The hearing is being conducted pursuant to Section 570.486, Subpart I of the CFR and in compliance with the requirements of the Housing and Community Development Act of 1974, as amended.The Moriah Town Hall is accessible to persons with disabilities. If special accommodations are needed for persons with disabilities, those with hearing impairments, or those in need of translation from English, those individuals should contact Rose French, Town Clerk at 518-546-3341, at least one week in advance of the hearing date to allow for necessary arrangements. Written comments may be submitted until Tuesday, December 24th, 2019 at 11:00am. Please send to: Rose French, Town Clerk, Town of Moriah, 38 Park Place, Port Henry, NY 12974.

TT-12/21/2019-1TC-236145|