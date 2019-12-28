WATER & SEWER RENTS TOWN OF MORIAH The Town of Moriah will be collecting Water and Sewer rents beginning January 2, 2020. Bills will now be sent out quarterly. Due dates: April 3, 2020, July 3, 2020, October 3, 2020 and November 3, 2020. YOU WILL NO LONGER BE ABLE TO PAY THE FIRST AND SECOND INSTALLMENT TOGETHER WITHOUT A PENALTY. ALL PAYMENTS ARE DUE ON THE DUE DATE FOR THAT INSTALLMENT. After the 3rd of the month, following each quarterly billing there will be a 10% penalty. Rents will be collected through November 3, 2020, after which any unpaid balance will be levied onto the land taxes in January 2021. PLEASE REMIT PAYMENT STUB WHEN PAYING YOUR BILL TO ENSURE CREDIT TO THE PROPER ACCOUNT. If you have any questions you may contact the Town Clerk's office at 518-546-3341.

Thank you

Julie L. Ida Water & Sewer Clerk

TT-12/28/2019-1TC-236752|