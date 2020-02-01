THIRD PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE LEGAL NOTICE Notice of Public Hearing Town of Moriah Town of Moriah will hold a public hearing on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 5:45 p.m at The Town of Moriah Town Offices, 38 Park Place, Port Henry, New York 12974 for the purpose of hearing public comments on the Town of Moriah's current Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) project: 758PR155-16, Lamos Lane Sewer Replacement, $600,000.00. The CDBG program is administered by the New York State Office of Community Renewal (OCR), and provides resources to eligible local governments for housing, economic development, public facilities, public infrastructure, and planning activities, with the principal purpose of benefiting low/moderate income persons. The hearing will provide further information about the progress of the ongoing CDBG project. Comments related to the effectiveness of administration of the CDBG project will also be received at this time. The hearing is being conducted pursuant to Section 570.486, Sub part I of the CFR and in compliance with the requirements of the Housing and Community Development Act of 1974, as amended.The Town of Moriah Town Offices is accessible to persons with disabilities. If special accommodations are needed for persons with disabilities, those with hearing impairments, or those in need of translation from English, those individuals should contact Rose French, Town Clerk at (518) 546-3341, email townclerk@townofmoriah.gov at least one week in advance of the hearing date to allow for necessary arrangements. Written comments may also be submitted to Thomas Scozzafava, Town Supervisor 38 Park Place, Port Henry, NY 12974, (518) 546-8631, email:supervisor@townofmoriahny.gov until Thursday, February 5, 2020 at 11:00 a.m.

