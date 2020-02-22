NOTICE OF SPECIAL MEETING Please Take Notice that the Supervisor has called for a Special Meeting of the Town of Moriah Town Board to be held on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 6:00 p.m.at the Town of Moriah Court House located at 42 Park Place, Port Henry, NY 12974 for the purposes of awarding the bid for the Tarbell Hill Pump Station and to discuss and fill the vacancy on the Town Board and any other pertinent business to come before the Board.

Thomas Scozzafava

Town of Moriah Supervisor

Dated February 12, 2020

TT-02/22/2020-1TC-240258|