NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Town Board of the Town of Moriah, Essex County, New York, will meet in the Town Hall, in Port Henry, New York, in said Town, on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at 6:00 o'clock P.M., Prevailing Time, for the purpose of conducting a public hearing upon a certain map, plan and report, including an estimate of cost, in relation to the proposed increase and improvement of the facilities of Sewer District No. 1 in said Town, being the reconstruction of the Tarbell Hill Pump Station, and master sewer district preliminary planning for other projects in and for Sewer District No. 1, including original furnishings, equipment, machinery, apparatus, appurtenances, and incidental improvements and expenses in connection therewith, at a maximum estimated cost of $550,000.

The project described above has been determined to be a Type II Action pursuant to the regulations promulgated under the State Environmental Quality Review Act (SEQRA) which such regulations provide will not result in a significant environmental impact.

At said public hearing said Town Board will hear all persons interested in the subject matter thereof. Special meeting immediately following Public Hearing to adopt a public interest order and a bond resolution.

Dated: Moriah, New York,March 16, 2020.

BY ORDER OF THE TOWN BOARD OF THE

TOWN OF MORIAH, ESSEX COUNTY, NEW YORK

/s/ Rose French

Town Clerk

TT-03/21/2020-1TC-242795|