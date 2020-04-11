NOTICE TOWN OF MORIAH WATER DISTRICT USERS DISTRICTS #1, #2 #3 & #4

The Town of Moriah will be flushing fire hydrants for following areas the beginning around 8:00am on the following dates:

Monday 4/13/20 Witherbee Area

Tuesday 4/14/20 Mineville to Grover Hills

Wednesday 4/15/20 Grover Hills to Moriah Center

Thursday 4/16/20 Moriah Center to Moriah Corner's

Friday 4/17/20Moriah Corner's to top of Broad Street (includes Water District #4)

Monday 4/20/20 Port Henry Area (Stone Street/Williams Street to Spring Street and Broad Street down to Tunnel Ave.)

Tuesday 4/21/20 Port Henry Area (College Street to Elizabeth Street and Route 9N)Wednesday

4/22/20 Port Henry Area (Waldo Place to Whitney Street)

It is recommended that you shut off your boiler or hot water heater and shut off your main valve coming into your home to prevent the possibility of siphoning water from your boiler or hot water heater. If you do not have a main valve, or are not sure of its location you can contact the Water Department at 942-3340. If your water is cloudy once the water is restored, run your outside hose until it clears.

