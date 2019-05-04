NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Assessor (s) of the Town of North Hudson, County of Essex, have completed the Tentative Assessment Roll for the current year and that a copy has been left with The Town Clerk at The Town Hall, where it may be seen and examined by any interested person until the fourth Tuesday in May ( or other date, if applicable).

The Assessor (s) will be in attendance with the Tentative Assessment Roll as follows:

May 7, 2019 4pm-8pm

May 14, 2019 4pm-8pm

May 18, 2019 4pm-8pm

May 21, 2019 4pm-8pm

The Board of Assessment Review will meet on May 28, 2019 between the hours of 4pm and 8pm at the Town Hall in said town, to hear and examine all complaints in relation to assessments, on the written application of any person believing him/herself to be aggrieved. A publication on contesting your assessment in New York State is available at www.tax.ny.gov.

Dated this 1st day of May, 2019

Michael A Marsden

John K Wilson

Bruce E Caza

Assessor (s)

