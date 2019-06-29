NOTICE OF COMPLETION OF FINAL ASSESSMENT ROLL (Pursuant to Section 516 of the Real Property Tax Law)Notice is hereby given that the Assessors of the Town of North Hudson, County of Essex, have completed the Final Assessment Roll for the current year. The roll is also available for viewing online. The original Final Assessment Roll is filed with Essex County Real Property Tax Service and a certified copy thereof has been filed in the office of the Town Clerk of the Town of North Hudson where it may be seen and examined by any interested person.

Dated this 28h day of June, 2019

Michael A. Marsden

Bruce E. Caza

John K. Wilson

Board of Assessors

TT-06/29/2019-1TC-221727|