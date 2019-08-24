NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING AND MEETING TOWN OF NORTH HUDSON PLANNING BOARD The Town of North Hudson Planning Board will hold and conduct a Public Hearing followed by a Regular Meeting of the Planning Board on the 3rd Day of September, 2019 at 7 pm at the North Hudson Town Hall located at 3024 US Route 9, North Hudson, NY, 12855, for the purpose of conducting the following Planning Board business:Review Site Plan submitted by and prepared for Bruce Caza for the properties of Wachowski and Wachowski boundary line adjustment in the Town of North Hudson.The Board will address and conduct any and all other pertinent business before it or to come before it.The public is invited to attend and give comment during the public hearing.Should you have any questions, please call the Town of North Hudson at (518) 532-9811.

TT-08/24/2019-1TC-226066|