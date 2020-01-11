TOWN OF NORTH HUDSON I, Martha M. King the undersigned Town Clerk of the Town of North Hudson have duly received the tax roll and warrant for the collection of taxes for the 2020 tax year.I will collect taxes on Monday, Wednesday & Thursday from 10 am to 2 pm at the North Hudson Town Hall. Taxes may be paid without penalty until January 31, 2020. Taxes remaining unpaid thereafter are subject to a 1% penalty in February, 2% penalty in March and a 3% penalty in April.The 2020 Tax Warrant will be returned to the Essex County Treasuer's Office May 1st.

Martha M. KingTown Clerk

Town of North Hudson

TT-01/11/2020-1TC-237535|