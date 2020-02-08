PUBLIC HEARING - Prior written Notice Law NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a Public Hearing will be held before the Town Board of the Town of North Hudson at the North Hudson Town Hall Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 5:50 p.m. To review the proposed Prior Written Notice Local Law. At such time and place, all persons interested in the subject matter thereof will be heard. Copies of said proposed local law are available for review at the Town Clerk's Office during regular office hours.

By Order of the North Hudson Town Board

Martha King

North Hudson Town Clerk

TT-02/08-02/15/2020-2TC-239675|