NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING TOWN OF NORTH HUDSON PLANNING BOARD The Town of North Hudson Planning Board will hold and conduct a Regular Meeting of the Planning Board on Tuesday the 17th Day of March, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. at the North Hudson Town Hall located at 3024 US Route 9, North Hudson, NY, 12855, for the purpose of conducting the following Planning Board business:Review proposed subdivision plans submitted by and prepared for Bruce Caza for property located at 14.2-2-22.1,22.2 and 21.2 in the town of North Hudson.The public is invited to attend and give comment during the public meeting.Should you have any questions, please call the Town of North Hudson Town Clerk, Martha King at ) 518) 532-7666

