PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the Putnam Planning Board of the Town of Putnam will hold a public hearing, pursuant to Section 276 of the Town Law, on the application of John Neggia for the approval to construct a single family dwelling. The site plan is located on 6007 Donat Turnpike Way in the Town of Putnam. Said hearing will be held on the 10th. day of July at the Putnam Town Hall at 7:00 pm at which time all interested persons will be given an opportunity to be heard.

By order of the Putnam Planning Board

Paula M. Wilson, Clerk

TT-06/29/2019-1TC-221576|