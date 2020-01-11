NOTICE OF RECEIPT OF TAX ROLL AND WARRANT TAKE NOTICE that I Darlene Kerr, the Collector of Taxes in the Town of Putnam, County of Washington and State of New York, have duly received the tax roll and warrant for the collection of taxes within the Town of Putnam for the year 2020, and that I will attend at Putnam Town Hall, 14 Putnam Center Road in the Town of Putnam on Monday, Tuesday, Friday, Saturday from 9am- 1pm, also Tuesday and Thursday evenings 5pm-7pm for the purpose of receiving the taxes listed on the said roll.TAKE FURTHER NOTICE, that taxes may be paid on or before January 31, 2020 without charge or interest. On all taxes received AFTER such date, there shall be an added interest of 1% if paid on or before February 28, 2020, and an additional 1% each additional month or fraction thereof until such taxes are paid or until the return of unpaid taxes to the County Treasurer pursuant to law.TAKE FURTHER NOTICE, that pursuant to the provisions of law the tax roll of the Town of Putnam will be returned to the County treasurer of the County of Washington on the 1st day of April, 2020.

Dated December 31, 2019

Darlene Kerr Collector of Taxes

Town of Putnam

TT-01/11-01/18/2020-2TC-237412|