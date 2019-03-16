N O T I C E TO ALL REGISTERED VOTERS OF THE TOWN OF SCHROON WHO HAVE RESIDED IN THE TOWN OF SCHROON FIRE DISTRICT FOR AT LEAST 30 DAYS PRIOR TO March 19, 2019. At a regular meeting of the Board of Fire Commissioners of the Town of Schroon Fire District, Town of Schroon, Essex County, New York held on February 19, 2019 , said Board adopted a resolution as follows: WHEREAS, Fire Engine 325, a tanker, of the Town of Schroon Fire District and Fire Protection District has been sold and that the purchase of a replacement apparatus for the protection of life and property in said District is necessary, and WHEREAS, a Town of Schroon Fire District capital reserve fund has been established to be used for such purchases, which fund by March 1, 2019 will have an anticipated balance of at least $766,843.71.NOW, THEREFORE, Be it resolved that said Board of Fire Commissioners authorizes an expenditure from said capital reserve fund in an amount not to exceed $550,000.00 for the purchase of a 2,000 gallon tanker engine with a 1500 gallon per minute pump. This resolution was adopted subject to a permissive referendum, pursuant to Section 6-g of the General Municipal Law.A proposition will therefore be presented to the voters of the Town of Schroon Fire District for approval of this resolution at a special election to be held on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 between the hours of 6:00 P.M. and 9:00 P.M. at the Firehouse located at 28 Industrial Park, Schroon Lake, New York. During these hours ballots may be obtained and the polls will be open for receipt of said ballots. To qualify to vote, you must be a resident of the Town of Schroon Fire District.Schroon Lake Fire DistrictPatricia Savarie, TreasurerTT-03/16/2019-1TC-212127|