THE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT has been filed for the Town of Schroon for the fiscal year of 2018, and is available for public inspection at the office of the Town Clerk, Town Building, 15 Leland Avenue, Schroon Lake, NY, between the hours of 8 AM to 2 PM.Michael MarnellSupervisorTown of SchroonTT-03/23/2019-1TC-212617|