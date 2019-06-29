NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON PROPOSED LOCAL LAW RELATING TO TOWN OF SCHROON DOCK AND DOCK PROPERTY

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Schroon Town Board will hold a Public Hearing on July 8, 2019, beginning at 5:30 P.M. at the Town Hall, 15 Leland Avenue, Schroon Lake, New York, concerning proposed Local Law No. 1 of 2019. Proposed Local Law No. 1 would supersede and replace in its entirety Town of Schroon Ordinance #1 adopted May 19, 1953 and entitled Ordinance Regulating Use of Public Dock and Dock Property Adjoining the Waters of Schroon Lake, in the Town of Schroon. Local Law No. 1 generally restates Ordinance #1 with some revisions. It includes restrictions on mooring of boats, parking of vehicles and general use of the Town Dock, prohibits rental of boats from the Town Dock, Town Dock Property and Town Property and specifies penalties for violation of the Local Law.A copy of proposed Local Law No. 1 of 2019 is on file in the Town Clerk's Office.

PLEASE TAKE FURTHER NOTICE that all interested parties will be heard at this time and place.

Dated:June 24, 2019

Patricia SavarieSchroon Town Clerk

