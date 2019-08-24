TOWN OF SCHROON NOTICE TO BIDDERS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the undersigned , on behalf of the Town Board of Schroon Lake, will accept sealed bids for the purchase and delivery of all of its requirement of No-Lead Gasoline 87% Octane plus or minus, Fuel Oil No.2 for building heating oil, Low Sulfur Diesel Fuel and Kerosene from September 1, 2019 through August 31, 2020. Sealed bids will be received until 1:00 P.M. Monday , September 16, 2019, at which time bids will be publicly opened and read aloud. Specification are available by contacting the Town Clerks Office , Patricia Savarie, Town Hall , PO Box 578, Schroon Lake, NY 12870., by calling 532-7737 XT 12. All bids submitted in response to this notice shall be marked sealed bid clearly on the outside of the envelope. All bids shall be submitted on the bid sheets included in the package, and no other forms shall be accepted. In addition to bid sheets, the bidder shall submit executed non-collusion bid certificates signed by the bidder or one of its officers as required by the General Municipal Law Se. 103d. The Bidder shall also submit an executed certificate of compliance with the Iran Divestment Act signed by the bidder or one of its officers as required by General Municipal Law Sec. 103g. Town of Schroon reserves the right to reject any and all bids not considered to be in the best interest of the Town, and to waive any technical or formal defect in the bids which is considered by the Town of Schroon to be merely irregular, immaterial, or unsubstantial. PLEASE TAKE FURTHER NOTICE that the Town of Schroon affirmatively states that in regards to any contract entered into pursuant to this notice, without regard to race, color, sex, religion, age, national origin, disability, sexual preference or Vietnam Era veteran status, disadvantaged and minority or women owned business enterprises will be afforded equal opportunity to submit bids in response hereto.TT-08/24/2019-1TC-226069|