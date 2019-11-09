NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the Planning Board of the Town of Schroon will hold a Public Hearing, Pursuant to section 276 of the Town Law, on the application of Lake View on Schroon a Proposed Subdivision for a 61 lot residential subdivision of tax parcels 156.8-2-32.100, 156.12-2-21.001, 156.12-2-3.000, 156.12-2-5.110, 156.12-2-5.120, 156.12-2-1.000, 156.8-2-31.000, 156.12-2-11.002 (west side of US Rt 9) and 156.12-3-2.001 (east side of US Rt 9).This project is located at the intersection of US Rt 9 just north of So. Schroon Rd. with 1 residential lot and common land located at 448 US Rt 9 Schroon Lake, NY 12870 (east side of US Rt 9) in town use zone B-2. 60 lots are in town use zone R-40A, R-40, and B=2 (west side of US Rt 9). The remaining land is undeveloped forested land (west side of US Rt 9).SAID HEARING shall be held on Thursday, the 14th day of November 2019 at 7:00 PM in the Town Hall 15 Leland Avenue Schroon Lake, NY at which time all interested persons will be given the opportunity to be heard.

By order of the Planning Board Glen Repko, Chairman

TT-11/09/2019-1TC-232579