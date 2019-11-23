NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING PROPOSED LOCAL LAW #2 of 2019 TO REPLACE ORDINANCE # 12 ORDINANCE PROVIDING FOR THE REMOVAL OR REPAIR OF UNSAFE BUILDINGS IN THE TOWN OF SCHROON

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the Town Board of the Town of Schroon, New York, will meet at the Town Hall, 15 Leland Avenue, Schroon Lake, New York, on the 9th day of December, 2019 at 5:00 P.M.. for the purpose of conducting a Public Hearing on introducing Proposed Local Law #2 of 2019 to Replace Ordinance #12. It is the purpose of this Local Law to provide for the health, safety, protection and general welfare of persons and property in the Town of Schroon by requiring that unsafe buildings be repaired or demolished and removed. Unsafe buildings pose a threat to the life, health and property in the Town of Schroon. Buildings and structures may become unsafe by reason of damage by fire, the elements, age or general deterioration. Vacant buildings not properly secured at doorways, windows and other openings also serve as an invitation to trespass and possible injury to children and other trespassers. A dilapidated building may also serve as a place of rodent infestation, thereby creating a health hazard to the community. Debris, rubble, or parts of a building left on the ground and not removed constitutes a dangerous, unhealthy and unsightly condition.Section 1.3 Statutory Authorization. This Local Law has been adopted pursuant to and in conformity with Town Law 130(16), Municipal Home Rule Law 10, the New York State Constitution and the NYS Building, Fire and Property Maintenance Code.

PLEASE TAKE FURTHER NOTICE that at said Public Hearing to be held at the time and place set forth above, the Town Board will consider this proposed Local law to replace Ordinance #12 and hear all parties interested therein concerning the same.

PLEASE TAKE FURTHER NOTICE that a copy of the full text of proposed Local Law to replace Ordinance #12 may be obtained upon request from the Town Clerk of the Town of Schroon.

