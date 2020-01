TOWN OF SCHROON SPECIAL TOWN BOARD MEETING TUESDAY, JANUARY 21, 2020 AT 2:00 PM TO DISCUSS SEWER DEPT. ISSUES THURSDAY, JANUARY 23, 2020 AT 2:00 PM TO DISCUSS WINTER RECREATION AND TOURISM DEC FISHERY STUDY AND SAND MIGRATION

