NOTICE TO BIDDERS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the Undersigned, on behalf of the Town of Schroon, will accept sealed bids at the Town Hall until 1:00 P.M. On March 6, 2020 for the following: ONE NEW AND UNUSED 1/2 TON 4WD TRUCK and ONE NEW AND UNUSED 1 TON 4WD TRUCK WITH PLOW & TOW PACKAGE. The bids shall be opened publicly and read aloud on March 6, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at the Town of Schroon Town Hall, 15 Leland Ave, Schroon Lake, New York 12870. Please contact the Town Supervisor at (518) 532-7737 for additional information concerning the bidding. Specifications and standard proposals for the proposed work may be obtained at the above address, or on the Countys website at: www.co.essex.ny.us. All bids submitted in response to this notice shall be marked "SEALED BID TRUCK(S) BID" clearly on the outside of the envelope. The Town affirmatively states that in regard to any contract entered into pursuant to these instructions, without regard to race, color, sex, religion, age, national origin, disability, sexual preference or Vietnam Era veteran status, disadvantaged and minority or women-owned business enterprises will be afforded equal opportunity to submit bids in response hereto.

Dated: February 19, 2020

Jeffrey Subra, Supervisor

Town of Schroon

PO Box 578 15 Leland Ave

Schroon Lake NY 12870

