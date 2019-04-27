NOTICE OF COMPLETION OF THE TENTATIVE ASSESSMENT ROLL (PURSUANT TO SECTION 506 & 526 OF THE REAL PROPERTY TAX LAW) HEARING OF COMPLAINTS Notice is hereby given that the Assessor(s) of the Town of Stony Creek County of Warren has completed the Tentative Assessment Roll for the current year and that a copy has been left with the Town Clerk at Town Hall 52 Hadley Rd, Stony Creek, NY 12878, where it may be seen by any interested person until the 4th Tuesday in May (or other date if applicable)The Assessor(s) will be in attendance with the roll on May 8, 21 & 22, 2019 between the hours of 12 noon and 4pm and on May 18, 2019 between the hours of 4pm and 8pm. The Board of Assessment Review will meet on May 28, 2019 between the hours of 4pm and 8pm at the Town Hall, in said town to hear and examine all complaints in relation to assessments, on the application of any person believing himself to be aggrieved.A publication containing procedures for contesting an assessment is available at the Assessor's Office.Dated this 1st day of May, 2019

Peter LaGrasse

Assessor Chairman

Zachary Thomas

John C. Durham

NE-04/27/2019-1TC-215743|