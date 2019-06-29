NOTICE OF FILING COMPLETED ASSESSMENT ROLL WITH CLERK AFTER GRIEVANCE DAY(PURSUANT TO SECTION 516 OF THE REAL PROPERTY TAX LAW) Notice is hereby given that the Assessment roll for the Town of Stony Creek, in the County of Warren for the year 2019 has been finally completed by the undersigned Assessor(s), and a certified copy thereof was filed in the office of the Town Clerk, on the 1st day of July, 2019, where the same will remail open to public inspection.

Dated this 1st day of July, 2019

Peter La Grasse

ASSESSOR

(CHAIRMEN)

Zachary Thomas

John C. Durham

NE-06/29/2019-1TC-221624|